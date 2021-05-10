Advertisement

Officials say smoking caused Chesterfield fire that killed 6, including 4 children

The April 16 fire on Glass Road tragically killed four children between the ages of two and 12.
The April 16 fire on Glass Road tragically killed four children between the ages of two and 12.(Michelle Capell via NBC12)
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire Marshals have released the cause of a Chesterfield fire that killed six people, including four children, in April.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office and local detectives determined the fire was smoking-related and originated in the bed of Linda Carlton, a 70-year-old woman who died in the fire.

Officials say the family’s home had working smoke alarms.

[ Chesterfield Fire identifies five victims from Glass Road house fire ]

The April 16 fire on Glass Road tragically killed four children between the ages of two and 12. Online fundraisers have been set up to help those impacted by the fire.

Police say smoking incidents are the highest cause of home fire deaths. Officials remind the public to not smoke in bed and to properly dispose of smoking materials.

In addition, families should have working smoke alarms, a fire escape plan and call 911 if needed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 539 on Sunday

Latest News

The campus of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.
Washington and Lee University to give name decision in June
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Sentencing set in insulin injection deaths of 7 VA patients
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, seated center, receives applause from House members...
Virginia GOP announces AG nominee; vote-counting to continue
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 336 on Monday