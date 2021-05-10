Officials say smoking caused Chesterfield fire that killed 6, including 4 children

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire Marshals have released the cause of a Chesterfield fire that killed six people, including four children, in April.

The Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office and local detectives determined the fire was smoking-related and originated in the bed of Linda Carlton, a 70-year-old woman who died in the fire.

Officials say the family’s home had working smoke alarms.

[ Chesterfield Fire identifies five victims from Glass Road house fire ]

The April 16 fire on Glass Road tragically killed four children between the ages of two and 12. Online fundraisers have been set up to help those impacted by the fire.

Police say smoking incidents are the highest cause of home fire deaths. Officials remind the public to not smoke in bed and to properly dispose of smoking materials.

In addition, families should have working smoke alarms, a fire escape plan and call 911 if needed.

