Refreshing yet dry week ahead

MONDAY: A cold front has moved through the area overnight, and this will cause our temperatures to dip below average once again for the next several days.

NASA's next launch is scheduled for Monday evening (WHSV)

Pleasant for this evening with temperatures in the 50s and a few more clouds moving in. A reminder to take a peek to the southeast tonight for the NASA launch from Wallops Island. Launch is set for 8:04pm unless winds aloft push it back yet again. This will be a great opportunity for pictures! Partly cloudy overnight and cooler with overnight lows around 40 for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 40s for the Valley. A very stray shower possible overnight, most stay dry.

TUESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures starting in the 40s. A good amount of sunshine for the day but it will be cool early. Breezy at times for the day but pleasant and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs around 60 for our West Virginia locations. Mid 60s for the Valley. As a weak disturbance moves through there may be a quick, stray shower, or even just a sprinkles. Most stay dry.

Another pleasantly cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll stay partly cloudy overnight and rather chilly. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s for our West Virginia locations with areas of frost possible if the winds let up. Upper 30s to near for the Valley and patchy frost is possible mainly for low spots, at the base of any terrain. Freezing temperatures for the Alleghenies. It’s going to be a night where even if some areas don’t pick up on frost, it will be close so you may want to go ahead and cover or protect any sensitive or new plants.

WEDNESDAY: Another beautiful day for today. Still starting the day chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s with more clouds. Then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will build into the region through the end of the week, which will really keep our rain chances down and provide us some beautiful yet refreshing days. Temperatures overnight turning cool with lows in the mid to upper 30s areas. A light breeze may prevent frost for the night.

High pressure will start to dominate our weather this week (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Cool in the morning with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds than sun today but feeling cool at times through the day. Highs today in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, not quite as cool with lows in the low to mid 40s with a few more clouds.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day but more clouds. during the day. Morning temperatures rising into the 50s. PArtly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. We are watching the potential for some rain but right now if anything it looks limited and very isolated so we’re going to keep things dry right now. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and temperatures returning closer to average for this time of year. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful late spring day. Overnight, staying pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start cool as they rise into the 50s. More clouds than sun for today with a nearby disturbance. For now, staying dry with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

