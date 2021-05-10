Advertisement

Richmond City Council set to figure out how to dispose of Confederate monuments

Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant...
Confederate statues are covered in tarps while being stored at a waste water treatment plant near downtown Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The city of Richmond removed several of the statues along Monument Ave. where they will be stored until suitable sites can be found for them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council is discussing how to unload its Confederate monuments. For nearly a year, they’ve been parked at the city’s wastewater treatment plant after the mayor ordered their removal.

City council wants to create a process for city staff to review requests for those monuments, conduct listening sessions and negotiate the final transfers.

“We don’t want to move them from Monument Avenue only to have someone else create a Monument Avenue in another locality,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor.

Last July, Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of the Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and Matthew Maury statues. He directed the city the finish the teardown of the Jefferson Davis statue started by protesters. The city also removed a number of other Confederate-related monuments and artifacts.

“To make sure that we comply with the law and making sure we are doing the best we can with the options before us,” said Andreas Addison, Richmond City Councilor.

Councilors estimate about 18 proposals have come in so far from a variety of organizations including museums. Some monuments have multiple bidders, already while others only have one.

“There’s a couple of interested parties who have submitted some plans for the costs for transportation and some of them have gone above and beyond with some funds beyond transportation,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

There is one city-owned monument still standing. The A.P. Hill monument is its own issue but will be addressed. That’s because Hill’s remains are inside the monument and other laws come into play.

“There’s a lot of logistical things that go into that so the resolution states we will be working with the mayor and his team to come up with a plan,” said Kristen Larson, Richmond City Councilor.

