Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulis program

(WDBJ/Sheetz News Release) - Convenience store chain Sheetz has announced a $2 per hour wage increase for all its 18,000 store employees. The increase goes into into effect May 21, 2021. The increase, which the company says is permanent, equates to a $50 million annual investment, coming on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.

Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program to provide store employees an additional $1 per hour wage increase from May 21, 2021 until September 23, 2021.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz is actively hiring for more than 2,000 positions.

Sheetz is a family owned and operated chain with more than 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic

