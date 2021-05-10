Advertisement

Virginia GOP announces AG nominee; vote-counting to continue

The Republican Party of Virginia has begun counting votes from its convention, announcing its nominee for attorney general late Sunday. State Del. Jason Miyares won the race against three other candidates.
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, seated center, receives applause from House members...
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, seated center, receives applause from House members during the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Miyares gave a stirring speech on the Victims of Communism memorial resolution. His mother left Cuba when she was 19 after living under communist rule. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Republican Party of Virginia has begun counting votes from its convention, announcing its nominee for attorney general late Sunday.

State Del. Jason Miyares won the race against three other candidates.

John March is a spokesperson for the party. He says the several dozen people managing the hand-counting effort began their work Sunday afternoon.

Next, they’ll count votes for the governor’s race, followed by the lieutenant governor’s race.

The party used ranked-choice voting and a proportional representation system that makes counting a more complicated endeavor. Officials have warned it may take multiple days to finish the counting.

