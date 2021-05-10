Advertisement

Virginia Redistricting Commission says state has shorter timeline to draw map due to November’s statewide election

After getting the census data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60...
After getting the census data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60 days to draw congressional maps.(WDBJ7)
By Daniel Grimes, NBC12
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The committee responsible for drawing the redistricting map says Virginia has a shorter timeline than other states because of our election this November.

The committee, composed of eight lawmakers and eight citizens, met Monday, May 10.

It reviewed a presentation comparing other states redistricting commission processes and discussed elements they can use here.

After getting the census data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60 days to draw congressional maps.

“Once the Census data gets delivered that starts a domino effect of when everything can start. We have been told that the data that the Virginia Redistricting Commission will be using is going to be received in mid-August,” Redistricting Coordinator Erin Corbett said.

Once the maps are drawn, the commission sends them to the General Assembly for final approval. The commission will meet again on Monday, May 24.

