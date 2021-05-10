Virginia Tech to honor class of 2020 and 2021 at spring commencement

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day thousands have been waiting for-- graduation.

Virginia Tech will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in Lane Stadium May 10 through May 16. The university plans to celebrate graduating seniors, graduate school students, and their families, all while also adhering to public health guidelines.

The university will hold 16 in-person ceremonies at Lane Stadium. Graduates have been allowed to have four guest each.

Virginia Tech Facilities worked for about a week to get Lane Stadium ready. They layed out 650 chairs, each 10 feet apart and marked guests’ seats.

The first of two graduate school commencement ceremonies begins May 10 at 2 p.m., with the second one occurring Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine will honor its graduates at 6:30 p.m.

The remainder of the week will include in-person ceremonies for those receiving undergraduate degrees from the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020.

Friday, the university will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. ET with the pre-ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m. to honor the Class of 2021.

The virtual ceremony will include remarks from a keynote speaker, as well as messages from students.

All in-person ceremonies will be live streamed and details about attending commencement in-person can be found online.

