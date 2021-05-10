Advertisement

Washington and Lee University to give name decision in June

The campus of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.
The campus of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Washington and Lee University is expected to reveal whether or not it will change its name in June, nearly a year after a committee was formed to evaluate the school’s ties to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Roanoke Times reports that the board of trustees’ rector announced the deadline in an email to the campus community last week. The university formed a committee in July to research and make a recommendation on dropping Lee’s name.

The Civil War general was an early president of the school and is buried on campus. A majority of faculty supported the change in a vote last summer.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 539 on Sunday

Latest News

The April 16 fire on Glass Road tragically killed four children between the ages of two and 12.
Officials say smoking caused Chesterfield fire that killed 6, including 4 children
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Sentencing set in insulin injection deaths of 7 VA patients
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, seated center, receives applause from House members...
Virginia GOP announces AG nominee; vote-counting to continue
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 336 on Monday