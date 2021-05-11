Advertisement

2 central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed, authorities say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released in a statement later.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday morning.

Eden is about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

The Lubbock Police Department is heartbroken at the loss of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were killed in the...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Bryan Basett and Curtis Glauser.
HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8...
Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulus program
AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
Virginia likely to see limited fuel availability with pipeline shutdown

Latest News

A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over home, yard in New York
Though the Pacific football fish itself is quite common it's hardly ever found outside their...
Visitor finds unusual ‘football fish’ washed up on shore at Calif. park
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
Starting on the May 14, all locations will open by 10 a.m. every day, except some stores which...
Virginia ABC stores to return to pre-pandemic hours this month