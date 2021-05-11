Advertisement

Page County offers high school graduates more ceremony tickets, if weather permits

Page County Public School's 2020 virtual graduation ceremony.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Graduation season is just around the corner for high school students in the Shenandoah Valley.

When a graduation plan was first presented to Page County School Board members, Governor Ralph Northam had social gatherings limited to 30 percent.

New COVID-19 guidance going into effect on May 15 will increase social gathers from 30 to 50 percent, which is good news for graduates and their families.

Graduates were first offered 10 tickets for the outdoor ceremony, but now each graduate will be given 15 tickets.

If weather permits, Luray High School (LHS) will hold its ceremony on school grounds outside the gymnasium on May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

If weather permits, Page County High School (PCHS) will hold its ceremony on the football grounds next to the middle school on May 22 at 3:00 p.m.

School leaders said guests of the graduate will sit together in a “pod,” which will be 6 ft. apart, previously 10 ft. apart.

LHS guests will use their own seating, lawn chairs, blankets, etc. PCHS guests will use their own seating, lawn chairs, blankets, etc., in addition to stadium seating.

Both high schools will have music from the band and choir.

If inclement weather rolls in on graduation day, ceremonies will be moved inside. If this happens, graduates and guests can expect more changes.

An indoor ceremony will reduce tickets from 15 to five per graduate because the celebration will be moved inside the school’s gymnasium.

Each school would have two ceremonies. LHS would have theirs at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. PCHS would have theirs at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“With Luray, we’re actually going to have chairs on the floor in the gymnasium that will just be for graduates. At Page, graduates will sit with their family members,” Assistant Superintendent Eric Benson said. “They’re trying to get a little bit more space and have a few more pods on the main floor but graduates are going to sit with family.”

School leaders said they will do their best to have an outdoor ceremony to accommodate the most graduates and family members, but they said guests can always tune into the live stream.

All guests must follow COVID-19 guidance at the ceremony.

For more information on Page County graduation ceremonies or COVID-19 guidelines, click here.

