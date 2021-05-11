Advertisement

Buffalo Gap celebrates signing day for four student-athletes

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap had its signing day ceremony today for four student-athletes heading to play at the next level.

Hunter Campbell is joining the Ferrum football program.

Natalye Graham is staying local to play softball at Eastern Mennonite.

Kate Alger, another softball player, is headed to CNU.

Amaya Lucas will play basketball for Emory & Henry.

