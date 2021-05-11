Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District teams up with schools to give COVID-19 vaccines

On May 10, the FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 and up.
On May 10, the FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 and up.(Pexels)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Shenandoah Valley, mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue this week, including some smaller clinics at schools.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is teaming up with school nursing staff in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County this week to give out vaccines to students with consent from parents or guardians.

Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said school nursing staff has been “invaluable” in the effort to vaccine school staff and students.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine was originally only authorized for people ages 16 and older.

A press release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Virginia would not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss Monday’s action by the FDA and make a recommendation to the CDC whether to approve using this vaccine in adolescents.

As for adults, there are mass vaccination opportunities to get a shot. Rodeffer said more people are taking the opportunity to get their vaccine since the CSHD welcomed walk-in appointments.

“It made it easier for people to actually accommodate their own personal schedules and I’m glad we were able to do that,” Rodeffer said. “I’m looking forward to when we’re out and about doing mobile clinics for people that have issues getting to clinics that might be farther from them or if they have transportation needs.”

She said the health district is working to make mobile clinics happen very soon.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
From left to right, Bryan Basett and Curtis Glauser.
HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday
A Harrisonburg police vehicle was hit while the officer was inside.
Timberville man arrested in connection to breaking and entering
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack

Latest News

Red Cross working to avoid summer donation slump
Page County Public School's 2020 virtual graduation ceremony.
Page County offers high school graduates more ceremony tickets, if weather permits
Lightning Strike
Check out these incredible images from the Florida panhandle
EMU baseball pulls off upset in ODAC quarterfinals
EMU baseball pulls off upset in ODAC quarterfinals