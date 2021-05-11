Central Shenandoah Health District teams up with schools to give COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the Shenandoah Valley, mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue this week, including some smaller clinics at schools.

The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is teaming up with school nursing staff in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County this week to give out vaccines to students with consent from parents or guardians.

Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the CSHD, said school nursing staff has been “invaluable” in the effort to vaccine school staff and students.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children ages 12 to 15. The vaccine was originally only authorized for people ages 16 and older.

Today, FDA expanded the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 to include adolescents 12-15 years of age. FDA amended the EUA issued on Dec. 11, 2020 for administration in individuals 16 years of age and older. https://t.co/3ROLW8WXwL pic.twitter.com/d9zwg7BS4q — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 10, 2021

A press release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Virginia would not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss Monday’s action by the FDA and make a recommendation to the CDC whether to approve using this vaccine in adolescents.

As for adults, there are mass vaccination opportunities to get a shot. Rodeffer said more people are taking the opportunity to get their vaccine since the CSHD welcomed walk-in appointments.

“It made it easier for people to actually accommodate their own personal schedules and I’m glad we were able to do that,” Rodeffer said. “I’m looking forward to when we’re out and about doing mobile clinics for people that have issues getting to clinics that might be farther from them or if they have transportation needs.”

She said the health district is working to make mobile clinics happen very soon.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA

