Emergency responders on scene of Route 211 tractor trailer crash

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to alert the community of a tractor trailer crash on U.S. Route 211 West, near Sonny’s Place.

The post says emergency responders are on the scene. Officials say no injuries were reported, and Virginia State Police will handle the investigation into the crash.

Officials say Route 211 is down to two lanes in the area, and motorists should expect delays for several hours and should use caution while driving.

