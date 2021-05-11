Advertisement

Emergency responders on scene of Route 211 tractor trailer crash

Officials say no injuries were reported in Tuesday morning's tractor trailer crash along U.S....
Officials say no injuries were reported in Tuesday morning's tractor trailer crash along U.S. Route 211 West.(Page County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to alert the community of a tractor trailer crash on U.S. Route 211 West, near Sonny’s Place.

The post says emergency responders are on the scene. Officials say no injuries were reported, and Virginia State Police will handle the investigation into the crash.

Officials say Route 211 is down to two lanes in the area, and motorists should expect delays for several hours and should use caution while driving.

Stay with WHSV for updates. You can read the full Facebook post from the Page County Sheriff’s Office below.

*** Traffic Alert *** Emergency responders are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash on 211 West in front of Sonny’s...

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Bryan Basett and Curtis Glauser.
HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday
Two arrests made in Harrisonburg
Ohio fugitives arrested in Harrisonburg neighborhood
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8...
Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulus program

Latest News

Virginia to receive $7.2 billion from Treasury Department’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds
Rain in downtown Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Fire Department discusses Hurricane Preparedness Week
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee to be sentenced Tuesday for multiple deaths
Starting on the May 14, all locations will open by 10 a.m. every day, except some stores which...
Virginia ABC stores to return to pre-pandemic hours this month