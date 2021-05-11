Advertisement

Glenn Youngkin becomes Republican Gubernatorial Nominee

Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.(WHSV)
By Daniel Grimes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -With Glenn Youngkin now officially the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Republicans say they’re hopeful and history is on their side.

Bob McDonnell, the last Republican to hold the governor’s seat, won in 2009 after Democrats won control of all levers of power in Washington. With Democrats again in control at the national level, Republicans say this is their year to win Virginia.

The process worked like this. The party counted first-round votes for all seven gubernatorial candidates. The candidate who received the least amount of votes dropped off and their votes were reassigned in a second round. That process continued until Youngkin reached the 50% threshold and became the official nominee.

Democrats are slated to pick their candidate in a Primary on Saturday, June 8. Republicans say this nearly month long advantage will be highly beneficial.

“Every day counts. November is coming up. This month we’re going to hit the doors hard. Our candidates are going to get out there all over the state and start campaigning like they’ve never campaigned before. We look to be in a really strong position by the time Democrats even decide on a nominee,” John March, a communications consultant for the Republican Party of Virginia, said.

March says regardless of which Democrat wins next month their plans won’t change much. They plan on tying the nominee to the president and attacking what he calls Democrat’s radical ideals.

