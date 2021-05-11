Lightning sends chunk of road into truck windshield

(CNN) - A lightning strike on a Florida highway Monday morning caused a piece of the road to break off and smash through the windshield of a pickup truck.

Here’s a look at the damage done to the truck. This happened on interstate 10 in Walton county, Florida.

Two people were inside the truck at the time. Both were injured and had to be hospitalized. According to the Sheriff’s office both were treated for minor lacerations due to the broken glass.

A Meteorologist and an expert in lightning says the nearest lightning strike was recorded within two miles of the incident.

A good reminder that it only takes one lightning flash to cause problems. This was the only CG lightning stroke within 2+ miles of that location between 7:16 and 7:48am.https://t.co/ki0MTl9tnz — Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) May 10, 2021

