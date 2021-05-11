Advertisement

Lightning sends chunk of road into truck windshield

By CNN
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A lightning strike on a Florida highway Monday morning caused a piece of the road to break off and smash through the windshield of a pickup truck.

Here’s a look at the damage done to the truck. This happened on interstate 10 in Walton county, Florida.

Two people were inside the truck at the time. Both were injured and had to be hospitalized. According to the Sheriff’s office both were treated for minor lacerations due to the broken glass.

A Meteorologist and an expert in lightning says the nearest lightning strike was recorded within two miles of the incident.

