Shenandoah University provides COVID-19 vaccine requirement information for Fall 2021

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons sent the university community an email concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the Fall 2021 semester on Tuesday afternoon, May 11.

In the email, which can also be found in full online, Shenandoah University says since the COVID-19 vaccine has only received emergency use authorization from the FDA rather than full approval, the vaccine will not be required for all students, faculty and staff at this time.

Instead, Shenandoah University is requiring individuals within certain groups who have high levels of contact with others at the university to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by August 1, or have at least the first dose by June 1 for groups that will be in-person this summer.

Shenandoah University says university-approved medical or religious exemptions for the vaccine will be honored.

The email says once the COVID-19 vaccines have full FDA approval, the university expects to require vaccination of all faculty, staff and students.

“If those who are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now aren’t fully compliant by August 1, they will no longer be eligible to work or study at SU (unless they have a SU-approved medical or religious exemption),” the email says.

Per the email, the groups required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by August 1 for Fall 2021 due to their high-contact personal interactions are:

All students living in university housing

President, vice presidents, and deans

All students, coaches and staff involved in both university-sponsored (NCAA) athletics and intramural sports activities

All students, faculty and staff involved in any music, theatre, dance or other group practice, rehearsal, ensemble or performance, whether for a class, a co-curricular activity, or a public event (this includes SCAA staff and teachers)

All nursing/pharmacy/health professions/music therapy students, faculty and staff who a) are in-person for teaching, studying or clinical rotations or b) interact in person with individuals in (a)

All students doing in-person student-teaching

All Department of Public Safety (DPS) employees

Anyone working/volunteering in SU’s Childcare Center

Anyone working in/with student housing

All employees working in-person at the Wilkins Wellness Center and Counseling Center

Any student, faculty or staff member traveling on university-sponsored or university-supported group or individual travel

All students who are serving as Hornet Ambassadors, Orientation Leaders, Resident Advisors or FYS Mentors

Anyone that regularly works with visitors, including Brandt Student Center (BSC) Info Desk employees, BSC staff, Student Financial Services staff, and all Admissions employees

Food services employees

All students participating in university-sponsored internships and select volunteer opportunities

The university estimates by vaccinating the individuals in these groups, at least 80 percent of the undergraduate population, 90 percent of the full-time graduate population attending in-person classes and 85 percent of employees will be vaccinated by the beginning of the fall semester.

For more information and to read the full email from President Tracy Fitzsimmons, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.