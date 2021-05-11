Strasburg Police Deparment searching for missing juvenile

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials with the Strasburg Police Department are searching for a missing juvenile who is considered to be endangered.

Officials say 14-year-old Jazmine Myers was last seen in the area of John Marshall Highway on Tuesday morning, at around 8 a.m.

Myers was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in the knees, a black and white shirt, a black jacket and carrying a black and white bag. She is described as five feet tall, 106 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair with two inches of blonde on the ends.

If you have any information, you can contact dispatch at 540-459-6101. A photo of Myers can be found in the Facebook post below.

