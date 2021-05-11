Advertisement

Trump endorses Youngkin for governor

Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin brought his campaign to Lynchburg Tuesday...
Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin brought his campaign to Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s race for Governor.

Youngkin was named the Republican nominee after votes were counted from the weekend Republican convention in Virginia.

Trump offered this statement:

“Congratulations to Glenn Youngkin for winning the Republican nomination for Governor of Virginia. Glenn is pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Glenn is running against Bill Clinton’s longtime enabler, Terry McAuliffe. Terry McAuliffe was the Clintons’ bagman in more ways than one, from the cover-ups to the get-rich-quick schemes, and his deals with Communist China look suspicious. He was responsible for many of the problems Virginia currently has. Virginia doesn’t need the Clintons or the Communist Chinese running the state, so say no to Terry McAuliffe, and yes to Patriot Glenn Youngkin!”

Democrats hold a primary to elect their nominee in June; former Governor McAuliffe has a substantial lead in polls.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Bryan Basett and Curtis Glauser.
HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday
Two arrests made in Harrisonburg
Ohio fugitives arrested in Harrisonburg neighborhood
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8...
Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulus program

Latest News

After getting the census data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60...
Virginia Redistricting Commission says state has shorter timeline to draw map due to November’s statewide election
"I voted" sticker from 2019.
Virginia voters identify as moderate, despite supporting Democrat policies
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, seated center, receives applause from House members...
Virginia GOP announces AG nominee; vote-counting to continue
The five Democrats running for Governor in Virginia, will debate Thursday night in Bristol.
Democratic candidates for Governor debate in Bristol