Two suspects arrested in Harrisonburg neighborhood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 800 block of Blue Ridge Dr. to assist the U.S. Marshals Service in looking for two wanted individuals out of Ohio.

Lt. Pete Ritchie with HPD told WHSV HPD obtained a warrant which resulted in the capture of Bryan Bassett and Curtis Glauser and the arrest of Jonni Lateigne and Stephanie Cochran at the residence.

According to officials, one male suspect sustained an injury to the foot during the apprehension.

Bassett, 32, was wanted on charges of Vehicle Theft and Escape out of Jefferson County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office. Bassett was also wanted out of Monroe County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office for Parole Violation (Obstruct Police) and Wetzel County (W. Va.) Sheriff’s Office for Flight to Avoid.

Glauser, 36, was wanted on charges of Vehicle Theft and Escape out of Jefferson County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office. Glauser was also wanted out of Tuscarawas County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation (Possession of Fentanyl), and Strongsville (Ohio) PD for Failure to Appear on charges of shoplifting.

Jonni Lateigne, 30, of Harrisonburg, was wanted on a Capias for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge.

Stephanie Cochran, 31, of Harrisonburg, was charged with obstruction of justice.

Both Bassett and Glauser had escaped from Eastern Ohio Correction Center (EOCC) on May 3. They are being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

“This was a cooperative effort today between HPD, HFD, EMS, and some of our partner agencies to make sure this was a successful operation and one in which it was minimal risk to the public, our officers, and also the suspects,” Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said.

Blue Ridge Drive was blocked off between Bobwhite Place and Star Crest Drive during the operation. HPD thanks affected residents and motorists for their cooperation during this search warrant.

