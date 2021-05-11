Advertisement

Virginia ABC stores to return to pre-pandemic hours this month

Starting on the May 14, all locations will open by 10 a.m. every day, except some stores which regularly open later on Sundays.(ABC Store)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be returning to pre-pandemic operating hours on May 14.

Store closing times, which returned to pre-pandemic hours in June 2020, will remain the same.

Closing times vary by store.

Safety measures recommended for retailers by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remain in place in all 393 stores. These include:

  • A face mask requirement for customers and store employees. ABC will continue to make every attempt to provide a face mask to customers who arrive without one.
  • Plexiglas shields at registers
  • Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least six feet apart from one another
  • Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to most frequented areas including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs, and
  • Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use.

Customers can still place orders online here.

For a list of ABC stores and their hours, click here.

