Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 600 on Tuesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Tuesday, May 11, Virginia has had 667,586 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 600 case increase since Monday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 4.9% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and a 4.1% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

Seventeen additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 10,919.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Sunday, April 18, vaccine eligibility expanded to all individuals in the Commonwealth age 16 and above.

On Thursday, April 22, Governor Northam announced an ease in some of the COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings that will begin on Saturday, May 15:

Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity — up from 30 percent — with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The universal mask mandate, which requires Virginians aged 5 and up to wear masks when inside public spaces and when social distancing is not possible, remains in effect. However, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask outdoors in small groups.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of May 11

By May 11, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 520,009 confirmed cases and 147,577 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 9,464,812 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 7,194,250 PCR tests, 241,941 antibody tests and 2,028,621 antigen tests.

At this point, 28,971 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 10,919 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. May 11.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 27,906 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,787 (+5 from Monday)

• Bath County - 270

• Buena Vista - 904

• Harrisonburg - 6,477 (+1 from Monday)

• Highland County - 109

• Lexington - 1,198 (+8 from Monday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,525 (-8 from Monday)

• Rockingham County - 6,739 (+2 from Monday)

• Staunton - 2,527 (+3 from Monday)

• Waynesboro - 2,370 (+4 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 99, with 37 in long-term care facilities, 7 in healthcare settings, 36 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 10 in college/university settings, 2 in a child care setting and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 378,112

Lord Fairfax Health District: 21,052 total cases

• Clarke County - 977 (-1 from Monday)

• Frederick County - 7,939 (+14 from Monday)

• Page County - 2,035 (+2 from Monday)

• Shenandoah County - 4,300 (+5 from Monday)

• Warren County - 2,943 (+7 from Monday)

• Winchester - 2,858 (+8 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 116, with 50 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 38 in congregate settings, 5 in correctional facilities, 5 in college/university settings, 7 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 251,881

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of May 11, 4,034,602 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,030,014 people are fully vaccinated.

8,388,945 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of May 11, at least 55,354 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is 741.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 156,875 total cases in West Virginia as of May 11.

Grant County: 1,276 total COVID-19 cases

Hardy County: 1,524 total COVID-19 cases (+4 from Monday)

Pendleton County: 702 total COVID-19 cases

