Virginia taxpayers reminded of May 17 filing deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia taxpayers have just days left to file their individual income taxes with the state.

The filing and payment deadline for filing tax returns is May 17. The typical May 1 deadline was extended this year to match the new Internal Revenue Service deadline.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a news release that the state is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and request refunds via direct deposit. It typically takes up to four weeks to process an electronically filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.

State officials said that because of COVID-19 protocols, it will likely take even longer for a paper return to move through the system this year.

