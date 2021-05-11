Advertisement

Virginia taxpayers reminded of May 17 filing deadline

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia taxpayers have just days left to file their individual income taxes with the state.

The filing and payment deadline for filing tax returns is May 17. The typical May 1 deadline was extended this year to match the new Internal Revenue Service deadline.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a news release that the state is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and request refunds via direct deposit. It typically takes up to four weeks to process an electronically filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return.

State officials said that because of COVID-19 protocols, it will likely take even longer for a paper return to move through the system this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Bryan Basett and Curtis Glauser.
HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8...
Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulus program
AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
Virginia likely to see limited fuel availability with pipeline shutdown

Latest News

Starting on the May 14, all locations will open by 10 a.m. every day, except some stores which...
Virginia ABC stores to return to pre-pandemic hours this month
Ohio Fugitives Arrested
Ohio Fugitives Arrested
Waynesboro Tax Update
Waynesboro Tax Update
Page County Graduation
Page County Graduation Plans
Central Shenandoah Health District Update
Central Shenandoah Health District Update