Virginia to receive $7.2 billion from Treasury Department’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the U.S. Treasury Department would launch the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to provide $7.2 billion in relief for the Commonwealth.
The recovery fund, established by the American Rescue Plan, will allow Virginia and its localities to recover from the economic harm of the COVID-19 pandemic, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue and address other impacts of the pandemic, according to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office.
The press release says the Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds, with an additional $2.9 billion allocated to the following municipalities:
- Accomack County: $6,277,004
- Albemarle County: $21,236,071
- Alexandria: $59,633,833
- Alleghany County: $2,886,381
- Amelia County: $2,553,262
- Amherst County: $6,138,901
- Appomattox County: $3,090,525
- Arlington County: $46,003,782
- Augusta County: $14,676,256
- Bath County: $805,506
- Bedford County: $15,344,241
- Blacksburg: $13,364,987
- Bland County: $1,219,816
- Botetourt County: $6,491,249
- Bristol: $10,027,374
- Brunswick County: $3,152,681
- Buchanan County: $4,079,781
- Buckingham County: $3,330,798
- Buena Vista: $1,258,276
- Campbell County: $10,660,768
- Caroline County: $5,967,971
- Carroll County: $5,786,553
- Charles City County: $1,352,481
- Charlotte County: $2,307,551
- Charlottesville: $19,609,709
- Chesapeake: $76,025,897
- Chesterfield County: $68,527,653
- Christiansburg: $3,115,411
- Clarke County: $2,839,569
- Colonial Heights: $6,010,090
- Covington: $1,075,692
- Craig County: $996,637
- Culpeper County: $10,217,905
- Cumberland County: $1,929,175
- Danville: $29,142,851
- Dickenson County: $2,781,104
- Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337
- Emporia: $1,038,398
- Essex County: $2,127,492
- Fairfax County: $222,894,638
- Fairfax City: $4,665,409
- Falls Church: $2,839,181
- Fauquier County: $13,834,039
- Floyd County: $3,059,059
- Fluvanna County: $5,296,878
- Franklin County: $10,885,502
- Franklin City: $1,547,496
- Frederick County: $17,348,003
- Fredericksburg: $10,782,747
- Galax: $1,232,830
- Giles County: $3,247,664
- Gloucester County: $7,254,411
- Goochland County: $4,613,742
- Grayson County: $3,020,405
- Greene County: $3,849,608
- Greensville County: $2,201,885
- Halifax County: $6,586,814
- Hampton: $48,660,418
- Hanover County: $20,932,282
- Harrisonburg: $23,834,094
- Henrico County: $64,257,518
- Henry County: $9,820,105
- Highland County: $425,382
- Hopewell: $9,998,813
- Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988
- James City County: $14,863,696
- King George County: $5,212,578
- King William County: $3,330,798
- King and Queen County: $1,364,524
- Lancaster County: $2,059,508
- Lee County: $4,549,643
- Leesburg: $5,927,673
- Lexington: $1,446,298
- Loudoun County: $80,324,909
- Louisa County: $7,301,611
- Lunenburg County: $2,368,930
- Lynchburg: $33,328,529
- Madison County: $2,575,794
- Manassas Park: $3,394,897
- Manassas: $7,980,280
- Martinsville: $2,438,467
- Mathews County: $1,715,901
- Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166
- Middlesex County: $2,055,429
- Montgomery County: $19,139,269
- Nelson County: $2,899,977
- New Kent County: $4,485,156
- Newport News: $66,794,246
- Norfolk: $154,141,050
- Northampton County: $2,274,530
- Northumberland County: $2,349,312
- Norton: $773,263
- Nottoway County: $2,958,637
- Orange County: $7,196,722
- Page County: $4,642,683
- Patrick County: $3,420,148
- Petersburg: $20,961,839
- Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057
- Poquoson: $2,383,498
- Portsmouth: $56,842,564
- Powhatan County: $5,759,553
- Prince Edward County: $4,429,021
- Prince George County: $7,449,621
- Prince William County: $91,357,060
- Pulaski County: $6,609,346
- Radford: $8,228,392
- Rappahannock County: $1,431,536
- Richmond County: $1,752,612
- Richmond City: $154,879,828
- Roanoke County: $18,294,526
- Roanoke City: $64,576,671
- Rockbridge County: $4,384,541
- Rockingham County: $15,917,438
- Russell County: $5,164,019
- Salem: $4,914,423
- Scott County: $4,188,943
- Shenandoah County: $8,471,897
- Smyth County: $5,847,349
- Southampton County: $3,424,615
- Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167
- Stafford County: $29,695,536
- Staunton: $12,955,826
- Suffolk: $30,065,296
- Surry County: $1,247,398
- Sussex County: $2,167,505
- Tazewell County: $7,885,103
- Virginia Beach: $136,429,703
- Warren County: $7,801,386
- Washington County: $10,438,365
- Waynesboro: $9,046,603
- Westmoreland County: $3,499,203
- Williamsburg: $2,904,639
- Winchester: $12,337,682
- Wise County: $7,261,210
- Wythe County: $5,571,531
- York County: $13,262,590
- Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000
