Virginia to receive $7.2 billion from Treasury Department’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the U.S. Treasury Department would launch the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to provide $7.2 billion in relief for the Commonwealth.

The recovery fund, established by the American Rescue Plan, will allow Virginia and its localities to recover from the economic harm of the COVID-19 pandemic, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue and address other impacts of the pandemic, according to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office.

The press release says the Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds, with an additional $2.9 billion allocated to the following municipalities:

Accomack County: $6,277,004

Albemarle County: $21,236,071

Alexandria: $59,633,833

Alleghany County: $2,886,381

Amelia County: $2,553,262

Amherst County: $6,138,901

Appomattox County: $3,090,525

Arlington County: $46,003,782

Augusta County: $14,676,256

Bath County: $805,506

Bedford County: $15,344,241

Blacksburg: $13,364,987

Bland County: $1,219,816

Botetourt County: $6,491,249

Bristol: $10,027,374

Brunswick County: $3,152,681

Buchanan County: $4,079,781

Buckingham County: $3,330,798

Buena Vista: $1,258,276

Campbell County: $10,660,768

Caroline County: $5,967,971

Carroll County: $5,786,553

Charles City County: $1,352,481

Charlotte County: $2,307,551

Charlottesville: $19,609,709

Chesapeake: $76,025,897

Chesterfield County: $68,527,653

Christiansburg: $3,115,411

Clarke County: $2,839,569

Colonial Heights: $6,010,090

Covington: $1,075,692

Craig County: $996,637

Culpeper County: $10,217,905

Cumberland County: $1,929,175

Danville: $29,142,851

Dickenson County: $2,781,104

Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337

Emporia: $1,038,398

Essex County: $2,127,492

Fairfax County: $222,894,638

Fairfax City: $4,665,409

Falls Church: $2,839,181

Fauquier County: $13,834,039

Floyd County: $3,059,059

Fluvanna County: $5,296,878

Franklin County: $10,885,502

Franklin City: $1,547,496

Frederick County: $17,348,003

Fredericksburg: $10,782,747

Galax: $1,232,830

Giles County: $3,247,664

Gloucester County: $7,254,411

Goochland County: $4,613,742

Grayson County: $3,020,405

Greene County: $3,849,608

Greensville County: $2,201,885

Halifax County: $6,586,814

Hampton: $48,660,418

Hanover County: $20,932,282

Harrisonburg: $23,834,094

Henrico County: $64,257,518

Henry County: $9,820,105

Highland County: $425,382

Hopewell: $9,998,813

Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988

James City County: $14,863,696

King George County: $5,212,578

King William County: $3,330,798

King and Queen County: $1,364,524

Lancaster County: $2,059,508

Lee County: $4,549,643

Leesburg: $5,927,673

Lexington: $1,446,298

Loudoun County: $80,324,909

Louisa County: $7,301,611

Lunenburg County: $2,368,930

Lynchburg: $33,328,529

Madison County: $2,575,794

Manassas Park: $3,394,897

Manassas: $7,980,280

Martinsville: $2,438,467

Mathews County: $1,715,901

Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166

Middlesex County: $2,055,429

Montgomery County: $19,139,269

Nelson County: $2,899,977

New Kent County: $4,485,156

Newport News: $66,794,246

Norfolk: $154,141,050

Northampton County: $2,274,530

Northumberland County: $2,349,312

Norton: $773,263

Nottoway County: $2,958,637

Orange County: $7,196,722

Page County: $4,642,683

Patrick County: $3,420,148

Petersburg: $20,961,839

Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057

Poquoson: $2,383,498

Portsmouth: $56,842,564

Powhatan County: $5,759,553

Prince Edward County: $4,429,021

Prince George County: $7,449,621

Prince William County: $91,357,060

Pulaski County: $6,609,346

Radford: $8,228,392

Rappahannock County: $1,431,536

Richmond County: $1,752,612

Richmond City: $154,879,828

Roanoke County: $18,294,526

Roanoke City: $64,576,671

Rockbridge County: $4,384,541

Rockingham County: $15,917,438

Russell County: $5,164,019

Salem: $4,914,423

Scott County: $4,188,943

Shenandoah County: $8,471,897

Smyth County: $5,847,349

Southampton County: $3,424,615

Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167

Stafford County: $29,695,536

Staunton: $12,955,826

Suffolk: $30,065,296

Surry County: $1,247,398

Sussex County: $2,167,505

Tazewell County: $7,885,103

Virginia Beach: $136,429,703

Warren County: $7,801,386

Washington County: $10,438,365

Waynesboro: $9,046,603

Westmoreland County: $3,499,203

Williamsburg: $2,904,639

Winchester: $12,337,682

Wise County: $7,261,210

Wythe County: $5,571,531

York County: $13,262,590

Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000

