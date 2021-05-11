Advertisement

Virginia to receive $7.2 billion from Treasury Department’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the U.S. Treasury Department would launch the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to provide $7.2 billion in relief for the Commonwealth.

The recovery fund, established by the American Rescue Plan, will allow Virginia and its localities to recover from the economic harm of the COVID-19 pandemic, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue and address other impacts of the pandemic, according to a press release from Senator Kaine’s office.

The press release says the Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds, with an additional $2.9 billion allocated to the following municipalities:

  • Accomack County: $6,277,004
  • Albemarle County: $21,236,071
  • Alexandria: $59,633,833
  • Alleghany County: $2,886,381
  • Amelia County: $2,553,262
  • Amherst County: $6,138,901
  • Appomattox County: $3,090,525
  • Arlington County: $46,003,782
  • Augusta County: $14,676,256
  • Bath County: $805,506
  • Bedford County: $15,344,241
  • Blacksburg: $13,364,987
  • Bland County: $1,219,816
  • Botetourt County: $6,491,249
  • Bristol: $10,027,374
  • Brunswick County: $3,152,681
  • Buchanan County: $4,079,781
  • Buckingham County: $3,330,798
  • Buena Vista: $1,258,276
  • Campbell County: $10,660,768
  • Caroline County: $5,967,971
  • Carroll County: $5,786,553
  • Charles City County: $1,352,481
  • Charlotte County: $2,307,551
  • Charlottesville: $19,609,709
  • Chesapeake: $76,025,897
  • Chesterfield County: $68,527,653
  • Christiansburg: $3,115,411
  • Clarke County: $2,839,569
  • Colonial Heights: $6,010,090
  • Covington: $1,075,692
  • Craig County: $996,637
  • Culpeper County: $10,217,905
  • Cumberland County: $1,929,175
  • Danville: $29,142,851
  • Dickenson County: $2,781,104
  • Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337
  • Emporia: $1,038,398
  • Essex County: $2,127,492
  • Fairfax County: $222,894,638
  • Fairfax City: $4,665,409
  • Falls Church: $2,839,181
  • Fauquier County: $13,834,039
  • Floyd County: $3,059,059
  • Fluvanna County: $5,296,878
  • Franklin County: $10,885,502
  • Franklin City: $1,547,496
  • Frederick County: $17,348,003
  • Fredericksburg: $10,782,747
  • Galax: $1,232,830
  • Giles County: $3,247,664
  • Gloucester County: $7,254,411
  • Goochland County: $4,613,742
  • Grayson County: $3,020,405
  • Greene County: $3,849,608
  • Greensville County: $2,201,885
  • Halifax County: $6,586,814
  • Hampton: $48,660,418
  • Hanover County: $20,932,282
  • Harrisonburg: $23,834,094
  • Henrico County: $64,257,518
  • Henry County: $9,820,105
  • Highland County: $425,382
  • Hopewell: $9,998,813
  • Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988
  • James City County: $14,863,696
  • King George County: $5,212,578
  • King William County: $3,330,798
  • King and Queen County: $1,364,524
  • Lancaster County: $2,059,508
  • Lee County: $4,549,643
  • Leesburg: $5,927,673
  • Lexington: $1,446,298
  • Loudoun County: $80,324,909
  • Louisa County: $7,301,611
  • Lunenburg County: $2,368,930
  • Lynchburg: $33,328,529
  • Madison County: $2,575,794
  • Manassas Park: $3,394,897
  • Manassas: $7,980,280
  • Martinsville: $2,438,467
  • Mathews County: $1,715,901
  • Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166
  • Middlesex County: $2,055,429
  • Montgomery County: $19,139,269
  • Nelson County: $2,899,977
  • New Kent County: $4,485,156
  • Newport News: $66,794,246
  • Norfolk: $154,141,050
  • Northampton County: $2,274,530
  • Northumberland County: $2,349,312
  • Norton: $773,263
  • Nottoway County: $2,958,637
  • Orange County: $7,196,722
  • Page County: $4,642,683
  • Patrick County: $3,420,148
  • Petersburg: $20,961,839
  • Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057
  • Poquoson: $2,383,498
  • Portsmouth: $56,842,564
  • Powhatan County: $5,759,553
  • Prince Edward County: $4,429,021
  • Prince George County: $7,449,621
  • Prince William County: $91,357,060
  • Pulaski County: $6,609,346
  • Radford: $8,228,392
  • Rappahannock County: $1,431,536
  • Richmond County: $1,752,612
  • Richmond City: $154,879,828
  • Roanoke County: $18,294,526
  • Roanoke City: $64,576,671
  • Rockbridge County: $4,384,541
  • Rockingham County: $15,917,438
  • Russell County: $5,164,019
  • Salem: $4,914,423
  • Scott County: $4,188,943
  • Shenandoah County: $8,471,897
  • Smyth County: $5,847,349
  • Southampton County: $3,424,615
  • Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167
  • Stafford County: $29,695,536
  • Staunton: $12,955,826
  • Suffolk: $30,065,296
  • Surry County: $1,247,398
  • Sussex County: $2,167,505
  • Tazewell County: $7,885,103
  • Virginia Beach: $136,429,703
  • Warren County: $7,801,386
  • Washington County: $10,438,365
  • Waynesboro: $9,046,603
  • Westmoreland County: $3,499,203
  • Williamsburg: $2,904,639
  • Winchester: $12,337,682
  • Wise County: $7,261,210
  • Wythe County: $5,571,531
  • York County: $13,262,590
  • Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Bryan Basett and Curtis Glauser.
HPD: 2 arrested on Blue Ridge Drive in Harrisonburg on Monday
Two arrests made in Harrisonburg
Ohio fugitives arrested in Harrisonburg neighborhood
It’s about that time for a rare event that only happens every 17 years. The entire Shenandoah...
Cicadas could emerge at anytime now as far south as the Shenandoah Valley
Edwards said the group that makes the fair's website came up with adding a tractor to the logo.
Rockingham County Fair releases grandstand events for 2021
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8...
Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulus program

Latest News

Rain in downtown Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg Fire Department discusses Hurricane Preparedness Week
Officials say no injuries were reported in Tuesday morning's tractor trailer crash along U.S....
Emergency responders on scene of Route 211 tractor trailer crash
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans
Starting on the May 14, all locations will open by 10 a.m. every day, except some stores which...
Virginia ABC stores to return to pre-pandemic hours this month