UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Rockingham County on Monday, May 10, at 7:21 p.m. Police confirmed one fatality in a press release on Thursday, May 14.

According to VSP, the crash occurred along Route 630 (Little Gap Road), just west of Middle Ridge Road.

Officials say a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling east on Route 630 when it was unable to maneuver a curve, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 BMW 525I.

Police say the driver of the Honda, a 19-year-old female of Elkton identified as Sierra D. Meadows, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Police say she later succumbed to her injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP says the driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old male of Elkton, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

