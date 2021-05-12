AAA: Gas prices rise in Virginia after pipeline issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, gas stations throughout Virginia are seeing empty pumps and an increase in the price of a gallon of gas.

Late Wednesday afternoon, officials announced the pipeline was back online, but drivers can still expect a delay in refilling the gas pumps at their local gas stations, AAA said.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for drivers,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson, in a press release from AAA. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and drivers in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

AAA says overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, the average price of a gallon in Virginia climbed eight cents. From Monday to Wednesday, the average price climbed 11 cents.

In a press release from AAA, the organization reminded drivers “there is ample gasoline supply in the United States. It’s just a matter of getting deliveries to stations to meet demand...”

AAA says there is no need to panic buy.

Per the press release from AAA, the following table shows the increase in gas prices as of Wednesday afternoon, May 12:

Average Price on 5/12/2021 Change from 5/11/2021 April 2021 2020 National $3 Up 2 cents $2.86 $1.85 Virginia $2.87 Up 8 cents $2.70 $1.68 Charlottesville $2.86 Up 6 cents $2.75 $1.53 Fredericksburg $2.86 Up 9 cents $2.66 $1.64 Harrisonburg $2.87 Up 4 cents $2.73 $1.60 Norfolk Area $2.85 Up 8 cents $2.66 $1.68 Richmond $2.86 Up 9 cents $2.70 $1.67 Roanoke $2.83 Up 8 cents $2.65 $1.55

You can also click here to track which gas stations in your area are seeing empty pumps.

