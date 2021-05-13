Advertisement

Augusta Health, Valley Health to vaccinate individuals ages 12-15 for COVID-19

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health says the hospital will begin vaccinating individuals ages 12 to 15 for COVID-19.

The hospital says the only vaccine available under the age of 18 is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Before scheduling an appointment at an Augusta Health vaccine clinic, make sure to confirm the vaccine name in the clinic link.

A parent or guardian must consent to the administration of a vaccine to a minor and must be present during the time of vaccination.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with Augusta Health, click here.

Valley Health in Winchester, Va. will also begin to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals ages 12 and older. The hospital says minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian or have parental consent through online appointment sign-up.

Valley Health says the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available to anyone 18 and older.

