Covington car dealer volunteers lot for high school prom

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “We were so close to not having one,” Covington High School senior Christen Holloway said. “And finally we got to have one, and I’m just glad because we didn’t get last year’s.”

That would be a prom, canceled by COVID along with so many other things at Covington High School.

“This pandemic, it’s been a factor for everything,” said Brandon Wright.

Across the street, Wright wanted to help.

“And they reached out to me wanting a potential donation for a venue, but it was going to be an outdoor venue,” he said. “So I mean you risk the rain and weather you can’t control, so I said: What about my place?”

Wright Way Motors, the business he has built from nothing in seven years.

But for prom, he’ll close.

“So I’m going to give all my guys a paid day off, and we’re just going to move all the vehicles over so they can have plenty of parking and ample time to decorate,” he explained.

There’s a roomy showroom if the weather moves them inside, and plenty of lot for social distancing.

“None of us, actually the juniors or seniors, have been to an actual prom yet,” said Holloway. “So we’re excited to see how this is going to turn out.”

“This will be like the big event for all of us, for last year and for this year,” said senior Allison Douglas.

Because for Wright, who went to Covington High School himself, it means more than just a contribution.

“I’m losing a day of business, but you can always make more money,” he said. “You can’t make memories with these kids.”

“I’m so excited,” Douglas said. “I’ve got my dress, got everything booked. I’m ready to go.”

