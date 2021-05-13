Dr. Avula: Virginia is one step closer to reaching herd immunity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When it comes to reaching herd immunity, the Virginia Department of Health is hopeful we will get there soon.

The state’s vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, says so far about 64% of adults in Virginia have at least one dose of the vaccine.

“As we frame our goal in light with the president’s recent announcement of getting to 70% of adults by July 4th with at least one dose, we continue to make really good progress there,” Avula said.

Avula says now that kids ages 12 and older can get the shot, herd immunity could come even sooner.

“They still do get COVID and the fact that they get asymptomatic or mild disease in some ways makes it more possible for them to spread COVID,” Avula said.

Avula says there are both community and individual benefits now that kids can get the vaccine.

“As we think about getting back to normal, as we think about kids back in school in some sort of normal format, the reality that vaccinated children, fully-vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined after an exposure is a really great benefit,” he said.

