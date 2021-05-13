Dukes launch four home runs, advance to CAA Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team will play for the 2021 CAA Championship after defeating Drexel, 10-0, in five innings Thursday in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament.

JMU broke out the bats and launched four home runs in the victory. Kate Gordon hit two homers for the second straight game while Sara Jubas blasted her second longball in as many contests and Logan Newton added a two-run shot for the Dukes. Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey, the CAA Rookie of the Year, threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out six batters while walking two. JMU has not allowed a hit in two CAA Tournament games.

Gordon finished the game with three hits and six RBI while Jubas drove in a pair of runs for the Dukes. James Madison improves to 33-1 overall and extends its winning streak to 23 games.

Former @PageCountyHS star Kate Gordon blasted two home runs and drove in six runs Thursday to lead @JMUSoftball back to the CAA Championship.



Gordon has four HRs in two CAA Tournament games this year: https://t.co/laxbz43TaN pic.twitter.com/wgfYYVsooN — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) May 13, 2021

JMU will play Delaware in the CAA Championship after the Blue Hens defeated Elon and Drexel in elimination games Thursday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park. James Madison claims the conference title with a win Friday while the Blue Hens or Dragons would have to defeat the Dukes twice to claim the championship.

