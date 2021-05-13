Harrisonburg Fire Dept. warns community of Kidde alarm recall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials in Harrisonburg are warning residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms after an ongoing recall of more than 226,000 alarms of a popular brand.

Only Kidde Company Alarms with the Tru-Sense logo or “Amber=Fault” printed on the front of the alarm are included in the recall.

If you have the alarm, officials say to immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. You can also give the Harrisonburg Fire Department a call.

