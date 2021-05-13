Harrisonburg Salvation Army give back during National Salvation Army Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week is National Salvation Army week and to give back to the community, the Harrisonburg chapter is doing random acts of kindness throughout the week.

On Monday, members of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army visited local media outlets to drop off baked goods. On Wednesday, volunteers brought items to local first responders.

The group dropped off 240 baked goods all made by the Women’s Auxiliary to different fire stations and the Harrisonburg’s Public Safety building.

Capt. Harold Gitau said it was important to not only show appreciation for police officers but members of the Emergency Communication Center.

“For us, it’s just a way to thank god for and appreciate the community and just to go out there and celebrate them,” Capt. Harold said. “They are the people who have been serving our community so it’s a great week for us and we go out for the community.”

On Thursday, the Salvation Army will be giving out food boxes and serve water at the Harrisonburg Redevelopment Housing Authority from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

President Dwight Eisenhower set aside this week in 1954 to allow the organization to thank and highlight all their volunteers and donors.

