JMU Football: Moloney, Hamilton enter transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of James Madison football players announced they are entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday.

Quarterback Gage Moloney is leaving the Dukes with two years of eligibility remaining. The left-hander served as JMU’s No. 2 quarterback during the 2021 spring season and was a part of QB competitions at James Madison over the last three seasons. He appeared in 14 games for the Dukes, completing 12-of-21 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns while adding 45 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Excited for new opportunities! pic.twitter.com/BegbvjdP7S — Gage Moloney (@GageMoloney15) May 13, 2021

Moloney played significant snaps at JMU with brief appearances in a 2018 FCS playoff loss at Colgate and the 2019 FCS National Championship against North Dakota State. With starter Cole Johnson benched, he led the Dukes to a comeback win over Elon during the 2021 spring season, throwing a touchdown pass to Antwane Wells in a 20-17 win over the Phoenix. Moloney was scheduled to start against William & Mary until a COVID-19 outbreak led to the Dukes pausing football activities. When the Dukes resumed play, Moloney was unavailable to play and Johnson reclaimed the starting job and held it throughout the rest of the spring campaign. Moloney played late in JMU’s FCS semifinal loss against Sam Houston State after Johnson sustained an injury.

Joining Moloney in the transfer portal is running back Jawon Hamilton. Hamilton is looking for a new home for his final season of college football.

Hamilton was a key part of JMU’s loaded backfield over the last few seasons. He rushed for 1,510 yards on 266 carries and scored 13 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Dukes. Aside from his impact as a running back, Hamilton was a weapon for the Dukes as a kick returner. He averaged 26.5 yards per return on 29 attempts and returned a kickoff 93 yards for a TD against Richmond in 2018. He finishes his JMU career with 2,418 all-purpose yards.

Hamilton began his college football career at UCF before transferring to JMU prior to the 2018 season.

