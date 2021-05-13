Panic at the pump calms down a bit in the Valley; Augusta County Fire Chief discusses fuel storage safety

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Colonial Pipeline has officially restarted its operations days after it was forced to shut down because of a hacked system nearly a week ago.

Thousands of gas stations across the south have been experiencing distribution problems and are dealing with panic-buying, which in turn, drained supplies.

“I’m just now getting out, and everything seems normal to me,” Keith Dodd said.

Things are slowly getting back to normal in the Valley following long lines at gas stations and a shortage of fuel.

“My gas light was on yesterday, and I tried to fill it up and I couldn’t fill up my car yesterday. I went to two stations yesterday, and both were out,” Faison Dana said.

But some people had better luck Thursday filling up in Fishersville

“It’s a relief. I’m glad that it’s taken care of and not a problem. I’m glad we have gas,” Dana said.

“It’s much less pressure on you today, and I think we’re good the rest of the week. We want to leave this weekend, but we don’t know if we’re going to be able to yet because we’re going to the Carolinas, and we may not get gas there,” Jerry Parker said.

However, even with no wait times to fill up Thursday, several gas stations are still without gas, as many people have stocked up earlier in the week.

“A car in front of me that had four five-gallon cans they were filling and putting in the back in their SUV. I saw a pick-up truck riding on 250 in Fishersville the other day, and the entire back of the pickup truck, the bed was full of cans,” Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Nichols said.

“If they have to go out in an emergency, they want to do it, so I was no different. I filled up too in the panic, but I think now it’s over and hopefully, everyone can have plenty of gas,” Parker said.

Chief Nichols does not encourage people to hoard gas with supply expected to return to normal soon, but if you did fill up some extra containers, it’s important that fuel is stored properly.

“The only approved container would be an approved gasoline container, red in color. Glass obviously is not acceptable, other plastics are not acceptable,” Chief Nichols said.

Nichols added that those containers should not be stored in your home or anywhere near ignition sources, like a hot water heater or furnace.

“If you have one fuel in a can and you don’t want to dispose of it, you never want to mix diesel fuel and gasoline, or kerosene and gasoline because you may mistake it later,” Chief Nichols said.

If a small amount leaks outside, it will evaporate, but if you have a bigger spill, Chief Nichols says you should call 911.

Nichols also recommends staying home if you can or carpool with someone until the supply is returned to normal.

