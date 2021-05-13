Sen. Kaine calls pipeline hack ‘one of most damaging’ of its type

WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) calls the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline one of the most damaging of its kind in history.

In a press briefing Thursday, Kaine discussed the attack, calling for better cyber security in the US.

He said he expects to see increased funding for that in the next defense bill.

“We’ve seen attacks on elections, we’ve seen attacks on financial systems, you can see attacks on GPS systems, but in terms of an actual, physical infrastructure attack, this has been one of the most damaging,” said Kaine.

Kaine also said the rush to buy gas while the pipeline was offline is further motivation for our country to move toward more renewable energy sources.

