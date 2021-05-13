Advertisement

Sen. Kaine calls pipeline hack ‘one of most damaging’ of its type

By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) calls the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline one of the most damaging of its kind in history.

In a press briefing Thursday, Kaine discussed the attack, calling for better cyber security in the US.

He said he expects to see increased funding for that in the next defense bill.

“We’ve seen attacks on elections, we’ve seen attacks on financial systems, you can see attacks on GPS systems, but in terms of an actual, physical infrastructure attack, this has been one of the most damaging,” said Kaine.

Kaine also said the rush to buy gas while the pipeline was offline is further motivation for our country to move toward more renewable energy sources.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford
Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, has been charged with first-degree murder following a...
RCSO: Clover Hill man arrested in relation to homicide investigation
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Many drivers lined up for gas at Costco in Harrisonburg on May 11.
Pipeline operating again, but Va. gas stations could wait days for more fuel

Latest News

The top 10 contributors to plastic waste come from restaurants and convenience stores and...
Environmentalists applaud greener laws but see ‘long road ahead’
In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate,...
Judge tosses lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure
Winsome Sears
Sears wins GOP nod for Lt. governor
Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin brought his campaign to Lynchburg Tuesday...
Trump endorses Youngkin for governor
After getting the census data, the commission has 45 days to draw state legislative maps and 60...
Virginia Redistricting Commission says state has shorter timeline to draw map due to November’s statewide election