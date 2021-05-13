Shenandoah Supervisors will not send letter about LFCC name change

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last month, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors (BOS) began to discuss opposition for the name change of Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC), but on Tuesday after a split vote, the board decided to drop it.

In April, the board heard from a resident in Rappahannock County who asked the board to join his county in sending a letter to Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges. The letter sent by Rappannock County’s BOS asked the college board to not approve the name change.

After hearing from Dr. Kim Blosser at the board’s last meeting of April, on Tuesday supervisors voted 3-3 on sending a letter and the item was knocked down.

Vice Chairman of the Board Dennis Morris said he voted the item down because there was not enough concern from citizens in his district.

“I’m here to represent the people of Shenandoah County in District 5 and I just don’t see a big groundswell of support one way or the other of changing the names,” Morris said. “So let’s leave it in the hands of the experts, let’s leave it less political as possible.”

During her presentation to the board, Dr. Blosser told supervisors the move had nothing to do with politics and more with the college’s branding.

Last week, the community college announced five possible new names. Those names will be narrowed down to one and be presented to the state community college board in June.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.