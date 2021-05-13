State-run community vaccination clinics to offer Pfizer vaccine to 12-15 years old starting Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rush is on to get about 420,000 kids in Virginia inoculated. Those between the ages of 12 and 15 now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“One way to get back to normal is herd immunity and we do that by getting vaccinated. this helps our kids get back into summer camps, get back into schools in person,” said Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Starting Friday, state-run community vaccination centers will offer up the Pfizer shot to this new group. That includes at Virginia Union University. About two dozen are pre-registered for that event. The state’s vaccine coordinator says hundreds of teens are pre-registered at other centers across the state.

“So there clearly is an appetite for this,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

The Virginia Health Department has been working with public schools for weeks now on a plan to get the job done there. And we’re already seeing some school districts reaching out to parents.

“We’re working really hard to get as many people vaccinated prior to them leaving the school year for the summer but we will continue our efforts. I mean summer schools present some opportunity for school-based vaccination,” said Dr. Avula.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is taking a different approach to getting kids vaccinated mainly because those two school districts are still doing a lot of virtual learning, so children aren’t in the buildings already. RHHD has an estimated 26,000 children between 12 and 15.

Those other options include finding an appointment at a pharmacy in your area, but remember it has to offer the Pfizer shot since the two other vaccines aren’t approved for this age group. You can also reach out to your child’s doctor to get the shot.

“We really wanted to focus on, rather than vaccinating in schools, where kids are, we’re focusing on vaccinated where kids live,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

The state is already planning for when the vaccine could be approved for children as young as two. That should be in the fall when kids are in school, making it easier for the state.

