Staunton awarded $300,000 for its west end

Staunton West End
Staunton West End(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton was awarded $300,000 this week from the EPA’s Brownsfield Assessment Grant.

“Our west end used to be very active, but when the loop was put in, the bypass, it cut the traffic down by 60 percent and that really hurt the west end,” Mayor Andrea Oakes said.

But now, there’s a chance for some revitalization with that money going toward a study of properties in that area, as well as an environmental clean up.

And the hope is that clean up will make those properties more marketable.

“That will help to just lift the whole city as one community because when one area of the city does well, it really, truly helps other areas of the city,” Mayor Oakes said.

Mayor Oakes said the study should take place soon, and she hopes to see the west end more active in the future.

“And hopefully we can bring in, well, what the folks in the west end want. They just want more places to shop, dine and even more places to buy their groceries,” Mayor Oakes said.

