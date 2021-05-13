Virginia leaders to review new CDC guidelines on masks for vaccinated people

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam’s Office said leaders will review the new CDC guidelines mask wearing for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The change comes thanks to the more than 150 million Americans who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

[ CDC eases up guidance on indoor mask-wearing ]

The CDC says fully vaccinated people - meaning those beyond two weeks of getting their last shot - don’t have to wear masks indoors unless they’re in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The new guidance also strips away the need for social distancing among fully vaccinated people and mask-wearing in outdoor crowds.

While it’s still possible to get the virus while vaccinated, the CDC says it’s rare and the infections are mild.

“Ultimately this reinforces the importance of getting vaccinated. Vaccines are our pathway out of this pandemic, and they are how we can all get back to doing what we love. With the expansion of eligibility to everyone 12 and older, more Virginians can get vaccinated than ever before. If you haven’t already, now is the time to get your shot,” a spokesperson for the governor said.

As of right now, there are no changes to Virginia’s mask mandate as the governor and other health leaders are reviewing the new guidance.

“This is a significant policy change at the federal level, and we are in the process of updating state policy to reflect it. Virginia’s guidelines remain in effect, and we will have more to share soon,” the governor’s office said.

Keep in mind, Virginia remains under a state of emergency allowing for that mask mandate through the end of June.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.