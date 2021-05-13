Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.

Crawford is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on three felony warrants for false swearing/application of welfare support and perjury.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

