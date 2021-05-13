Advertisement

West Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday

American Flag AP Images(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is ordering all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, May 15.

This is to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day.

He issued a proclamation in according to the presidential proclamation that orders all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk.

“I encourage the citizens of West Virginia to join with all Americans to honor the federal, state, and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty, in gratitude to all law enforcement officers in this state and throughout the nation, and in support of their continuing efforts to protect the rights and safety of our citizens and our precious freedoms,” Gov. Justice said.

