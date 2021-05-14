Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District begins vaccinating individuals ages 12 to 15

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, May 14, the Central Shenandoah Health District began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 to 15, following federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents.

Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and older.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to our adolescents aged 12-15,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay in a press release. “Getting your adolescent vaccinated will not only protect the health of your child and family but it can also bring them one step closer to enjoying the activities they have missed during the pandemic.”

Some upcoming vaccine clinics individuals ages 12 through 15 are welcome to attend include:

Harrisonburg Community Activities Center (305 South Dogwood Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

  • May 21, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Click here to schedule an appointment.
  • May 28, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Click here to schedule an appointment.

College Square - Old Peebles/Gordmans (770 North Lee Highway, Lexington VA 24450)

  • May 18, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Click here to schedule an appointment.
  • May 25, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Click here to schedule an appointment.
  • June 1, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Click here to schedule an appointment.

Parents and guardians must accompany the child when receiving a vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome for the above clinics as supply allows, but the health district recommends scheduling an appointment.

