Cinderella Project of Shenandoah Valley in need of new home to continue prom magic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - For years, the Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley has operated out of the Staunton Mall but after the property closed last year, the organization is looking for a new home.

Kathe Morrison, president of the non-profit organization, said the best part of every year is sharing the magic moment a high school senior has getting fitted for their big dance.

“It’s all about the Cinderella of Cinderfella moment when you come in and you’re able to put on a beautiful gown or a tuxedo,” Morrison said. “You get to see yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I look good.’”

She said two years ago they were able to fit close to 400 seniors in a dress or tux all for free and expected this year’s demand to grow even more.

“I don’t know how many times a friend has come with somebody to Cinderella and they’re not going to prom because they don’t have a dress and I’m like, “Hello, you’re here,’” Morrison said.

But because of the pandemic, those special moments have not happened as often over the last year.

Just like at midnight when Cinderella’s carriage turned back into a pumpkin, the group’s mission was put on hold with the closing of the Staunton Mall.

“There was business going through the mall, it caught everybody by surprise,” Morrison said.

The organization had to move quickly in just a few weeks to move its more than 1,000 pieces of prom attire to a new spot. The group went from 3,000 square feet of space to two small classrooms graciously donated by a local community center.

“The move was with the hopes that if prom opened up in a couple of months, you know if COVID had calmed down, that we would have a place to offer at least some sort of setup that we could help all of those students,” Morrison said.

Morrison said with the need becoming greater, they have served some seniors this school year for prom but need a larger space to continue to provide the same magic they were performing before.

“If anybody wants to help us out, it would be unfortunate that we wouldn’t be able to serve the 32 high schools we serve in the Shenandoah Valley,” Morrison said. “So we’re just asking the community for some help.”

If you would like to donate a space, you can email the organization at Stauntoncinderellaproject@gmail.com or contact the group on Facebook.

Morrison said if a similar space could be provided like before the non-profit would like to hold a celebration for everyone in the Shenandoah Valley who missed prom due to the pandemic.

