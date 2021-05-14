Events still going on this weekend to commemorate 157th Battle of New Market

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of the Civil War canceled its annual reenactment of the Battle of New Market earlier this year, but this weekend you can still take part in learning a piece of history.

Saturday will mark the 157th anniversary of the Battle of New Market, and every year the annual reenactment brings in thousands of people from across the country to town.

Lt. Col. Troy Marshall, director of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, says the past two years have felt different without the large groups preparing for battle.

“Feeling a little odd because we don’t have straw bail everywhere and tent footprints going up and that kinds stuff, we’re still going to mark and remember the battle of New Market,” Marshall said.

Marshall says because it’s the anniversary weekend of the battle, the museum is still expecting a few hundred guests to stop by in New Market.

He says the museum will still be offering tours and will be showing the 2014 film, ‘Field of Lost Shoes’, in their theater.

“We’re also doing what I’m calling a progressive battlefield tour all this week,” Marshall said. “So if you come on Monday it’s going to be the battle narrative here but it’s also what is happening on Monday the 10th in 1864.”

Businesses downtown are also still expecting some more foot traffic given the other opportunities to learn about the town’s involvement in the war.

“The Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation is staging a living history event along the main street to tell more of a complete story of the Battle of New Market, how it affected town and those involved,” Jon Henry of the John Henry General Store said.

Cannon firing will be part of the foundation’s planned artillery demonstration; traditions the town is trying to add for one of the countries longest annual reenactments.

If you would like to participate in the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation’s events, you must register.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.