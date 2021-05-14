Advertisement

Firefighters rescue man trapped in garbage truck

By KOCO staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Firefighters rescued a man trapped in the back of garbage truck in Oklahoma early Thursday morning.

It’s unknown why the man was there.

The truck driver didn’t know the man was there until he was spotted on one of the truck’s cameras.

The driver then called 911.

It was considered a life-threatening incident.

Emergency crews managed to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford
Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, has been charged with first-degree murder following a...
RCSO: Clover Hill man arrested in relation to homicide investigation
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Many drivers lined up for gas at Costco in Harrisonburg on May 11.
Pipeline operating again, but Va. gas stations could wait days for more fuel

Latest News

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue sends update on Rt. 250 rockslide
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue sends update on Rt. 250 rockslide
UPDATE: Heavy police presence reported in Grottoes, officer-involved shooting confirmed
UPDATE: Heavy police presence reported in Grottoes, officer-involved shooting confirmed
Central Shenandoah Health District begins vaccinating individuals ages 12 to 15
Central Shenandoah Health District begins vaccinating individuals ages 12 to 15
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
Woman loses $26 million lottery ticket by accidentally putting it through the wash.
Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash