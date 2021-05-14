Gift & Thrift shares stance on masks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gift & Thrift in Harrisonburg took to Facebook Friday morning to share the store’s mask policy following the CDC’s decision to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to the post, Gift & Thrift will still require shoppers to wear a mask in their store, as they continue to follow Virginia state mandates.

They ask everyone to please be kind, and that they want the best for their staff, volunteers and customers.

We still require a mask to shop our store. Please be kind. Please understand that we want to do our best for our staff, volunteers, and customers. Virginia state mandates still remain in place. Posted by Gift & Thrift on Friday, May 14, 2021

