Gift & Thrift shares stance on masks
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gift & Thrift in Harrisonburg took to Facebook Friday morning to share the store’s mask policy following the CDC’s decision to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.
According to the post, Gift & Thrift will still require shoppers to wear a mask in their store, as they continue to follow Virginia state mandates.
They ask everyone to please be kind, and that they want the best for their staff, volunteers and customers.
