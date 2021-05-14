Advertisement

Gift & Thrift shares stance on masks

Business to still require shoppers to wear face masks.
Business to still require shoppers to wear face masks.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Gift & Thrift in Harrisonburg took to Facebook Friday morning to share the store’s mask policy following the CDC’s decision to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to the post, Gift & Thrift will still require shoppers to wear a mask in their store, as they continue to follow Virginia state mandates.

They ask everyone to please be kind, and that they want the best for their staff, volunteers and customers.

We still require a mask to shop our store. Please be kind. Please understand that we want to do our best for our staff, volunteers, and customers. Virginia state mandates still remain in place.

Posted by Gift & Thrift on Friday, May 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford
Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, has been charged with first-degree murder following a...
RCSO: Clover Hill man arrested in relation to homicide investigation
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Many drivers lined up for gas at Costco in Harrisonburg on May 11.
Pipeline operating again, but Va. gas stations could wait days for more fuel

Latest News

Kroger stores will continue mask requirement
NBC29 File Image.
New fund coming out soon for restaurants impacted by COVID-19
File image
‘We can do this in a safe way:’ Wedding professionals hope for more guidance with eased COVID-19 restrictions
VEC works on unemployment claim backup
VEC works on unemployment claim backup