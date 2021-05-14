Advertisement

UPDATE: Heavy police presence reported in Grottoes, officer-involved shooting confirmed

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV is working to learn more about a heavy police presence on Blue Fish Lane in Grottoes, Va.

Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the location for a breaking and entering incident. Officials say they think a male suspect was breaking into a vacant mobile home.

Sheriff Smith has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting that happened outside. The case is being handed over to Virginia State Police.

Sheriff Smith says the officer involved in the shooting is being placed on administrative leave as procedure.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

