JMU softball claims CAA title with blowout win over Delaware

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team claimed the 2021 CAA Championship with a 17-0 win over Delaware Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Kate Gordon hit her third lead-off home run in as many games and Logan Newton launched a grand slam as the Dukes scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Gordon would blast another home run later in the game giving her six in three CAA Tournament games. Gordon was named Most Outstanding Player of the CAA Championship, finishing with six home runs and 12 RBI in the tournament.

Newton went 3-for-3 with seven RBI in the championship game. Odicci Alexander fired five shutout innings for the Dukes, striking out 12. JMU allowed just two hits total in the conference tournament.

James Madison improves to 34-1 overall and extends its winning streak to 24 games. The Dukes now wait to learn when and where they will play in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be announced Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.