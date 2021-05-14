Advertisement

Kroger stores will continue mask requirement

(WAVE 3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Kroger stores will continue to require employees and customers to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 for the time being.

That announcement came following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control indicating it’s okay for people who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks and stop social distancing in many places.

A statement from Kroger:

At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.

Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery.

Home Depot and Starbucks are among other retailers that will also keep the mask mandates for the time being, while such companies as CVS and Macy’s are reviewing their policies.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Amy Lynn Crawford, 36, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Amy Lynn Crawford
Tanner Allen Hartman, 19, of Clover Hill, has been charged with first-degree murder following a...
RCSO: Clover Hill man arrested in relation to homicide investigation
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Many drivers lined up for gas at Costco in Harrisonburg on May 11.
Pipeline operating again, but Va. gas stations could wait days for more fuel

Latest News

VCU Monroe Park campus.
After ‘overwhelming’ year of remote learning, students welcome return to campus
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28
(FILE)
MBU to require masks during Commencement ceremonies as planned