Local group bikes from Staunton to Massanutten raising money for childhood cancer research

Five bikers with the BradyStrong Foundation plan to bike and hike a total of over 50 miles Friday and Saturday.
The BradyStrong Foundation
(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A group of five hopped on their bikes on Friday afternoon to make the 35-mile trek from Staunton to Massanutten to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Brothers Ryan and Kendrick Kier of Staunton are a part of the BradyStrong Foundation: an organization established in honor of Braden Marcus Kier, Ryan’s son, who was born in 2012 and passed away in 2016.

“This is nothing compared to what our kids go through on a daily basis; high fevers, aches, pains. One day we were walking and I was going to grab my son’s suitcase and he goes, ‘No, Daddy, I got it. I never give up. So why not?” Ryan said.

“One of my mottos is ‘If we get up, we’re up six feet above the ground each and every morning, we’re able to breathe, we’re healthy, why not lend that?’” Kendrick said.

The team will also hike 21 miles on Saturday for the cause.

