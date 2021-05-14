Lord Fairfax Health District and Valley Health team up to vaccinate kids 12-15

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Vaccination efforts continue around the nation and as a new age group gets added to the list of eligibility, the Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) and Valley Health are teaming up.

The LFHD made stops at schools around the district this past week, including several in Shenandoah County, but did not invite children ages 12 to 15 just yet. The health district is working to make plans with Page County Public Schools.

LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene said word got out and if children between those ages showed up, they were still able to receive a vaccine.

Clinics next week and on will include children ages 12 to 15.

As far as demand goes, Greene said the LFHD is expecting modest turnouts.

“It’s not the overwhelming crowds we saw back in January and February. Those are a thing of the past,” Greene said. “Time will tell what percentage, but the good news is that everybody that gets vaccinated is one less person that can spread this disease around.”

Along with clinics popping up at schools, Greene said the LFHD hopes to bring some clinics outside local businesses for easy access.

For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online.

To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.

